Ghana’s envoy calls for deepening ties with Togo

Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo, Mr Kofi Mensah Demitia, has re-empha­sised the further deepening of the existing economic cooperation between their two countries in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

That, he said would help solve the economic challenges facing AfCFTA to boost trade and investment in the West African countries.

Mr Demitia disclosed this at a joint conference organised by the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFIC) and the Togolese Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Local Consumption in the capital, Lome on Tuesday.

Under the theme: “Enhancing trade between Ghana and Togo; Issues and challenges related to trade and the AfCFTA market,” the conference aimed to sensitise ratified Member States on the AfCFTA and Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Mr Demitia said AfCFTA offered an opportunity to increase economic integration of African trade, however there had been some challenges, one of which he said was the urge to harmon­ise trade policies among African countries.

He said aligning the trade policies between Ghana and Togo had been a challenge due to some porous practices such as smuggling and extortion at the border.

“The journey of achieving the aim of AfCFTA is a long journey but with cooperation, it can create opportunities and investment for African countries,” he added.

The Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of Ghana Highway Authority, Mr Christian Nti, who spoke on the topic ‘Bridging borders, boosting trade; the trans­formative power of road connec­tivity in AfCFTA’s prosperity,’ said infrastructure was very key in the enhancement of trade between African countries.

He said for African countries to trade among themselves within the ECOWAS, there was the need to ensure effective connectivity to ensure that all the bottlenecks at various intersections were removed to pave way for construction of interchanges and flyovers.

The Togolese Minister of Com­merce, Industry and Local Con­sumption, Mr Kodjo Sevon-Tepe Adedze, highlighted some of his country’s assets: peace, security, stability, continuous efforts to improve the business climate, an attractive legal framework for investors, and the government’s roadmap with its 42 projects and reforms.

He expressed the government of Togo’s readiness to collaborate with Ghana for easy facilitation of trade and movement to reap the full benefit of the AfCFTA.

“Ghana and Togo must continue to maintain good relations through mutual respect, shared cultural and social beliefs to “safeguard the peace and stability of both coun­tries,” he added.

The CEO of GITFiC, Mr Selassie Koffi Ackom, for his part said the conference formed part of a continental sensitisation project by GITFiC with focus on access­ing the sensitisation, acceptability, implementation and adaptability levels of the AfCFTA and PAPSS in each ratified member state across the continent.

In attendance were the Head of Trade of the European Union Delegation in Ghana and the Cus­toms Commissioner in charge of AfCFTA in Ghana.

