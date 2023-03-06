Ghanaians urged to rekindle spirit of unity, reconciliation

Ghanaians have been urged to use this year’s In­dependence Day celebra­tion to rekindle the spirit of unity and reconciliation in order to move the country’s development agenda forward.

The Managing Director of Yenyaya Small Scale Mining Group, Mr Charles Taleog Ndan­bon, made the call at a get-together in Bolgatanga to mark his birthday.

Mr Ndanbon said no country could develop without unity and called on Ghanaians to “soberly reflect on the day, take stock of achievements so far and map out strategies on the way forward”.

He said unless the spirit of unity, forgiveness and reconciliation were taken with the deserved seri­ousness, the country’s hope of progressing and developing “a Ghana as one people with a common destiny” would remain a mirage.

Mr Ndanbon, who is the Assembly member of Zoli­ba-Tindongo Electoral Area in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, com­mended Dr Kwame Nkrumah and others who fought and attained indepen­dence for the country, adding that “though we have not been able to reach where we want to be, it is still worth celebrating the day, ” he said.

He noted the virtues espoused by President Nkrumah, namely “self-reliance, self-determination, patriotism and respect for others, tolerance and love for the country,” remained relevant and must be given the needed attention.

The Assembly Member called on Ghanaians to show interest and participate fully in the District Level Elections (DLE) expected to take place this year.

He urged the people to vote for honest, hard work and develop­ment-oriented people during the polls to enhance rapid socio-eco­nomic development at the district level.

Mr Ndanbon also asked women to offer themselves to be voted for during the DLE to be able to par­ticipate in the district level de­velopment process

