Ghanaians urged to prioritise health

The Eastern Re­gional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofo­su, has advised Ghanaians, espe­cially the youth to put priority on their health in order to safeguard their lives and also to avoid future occurrences that may deteriorate their health.

“We must make conscious ef­forts to ensure that we safeguard our health by being proactive and refraining from activities that would put our health at risk,” he said

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Director responsible for Public Health Services in the Eastern Region, Dr John Ekow Otoo, at the inau­guration of the S.D.A College of Education (SEDACOE) Polyclin­ic and the official handing over on the college’s re-electrification project on Monday.

He pledged the Ghana Health Service (GHS) support to ensure that all Ghanaians have access to quality health care.

Dr Ofosu said that the GHS had launched a Networks of Practice (NoP) to increase access to quality essential health care and population based service to build network of health facilities to support them to work, and also to strengthen primary healthcare services in the country.

“It is aimed at addressing systemic challenges hindering equitable delivery of healthcare services and to build a long-term Primary Health Care (PHC) model for Universal Health Care (UHC) in Ghana.

He pledged that the GHS would work closely with the SEDACOE polyclinic in order to ensure that their target population have access to quality essential healthhcare.

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daase­bre Kwaku Boateng, urged insti­tutional heads to take pragmatic efforts to implement funds that the government raised for its developmental agenda.

He said it was an undeniable fact that the government alone could not provide the full needs of schools and colleges in Ghana and therefore there’s a need to appeal to organisations and individuals to support the efforts of the government to develop a better Ghana for all.

Daasebre Boateng commended the Principal, Dr Cecilia Odame, and the management of the college for adopting a system to internally generate funds to support the project.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, in a speech read on his behalf by Rachael Abena Amofa applauded the principal for her determina­tion to complete the project.

The Principal of the College, Dr Cecilia Ofosua Odame, noted that the completion of the re-electrification was a significant milestone for the college because the intermittent power supply which resulted in damage to com­puters, refrigerators and other electronic gadgets was a thing of the past.

“The commissioning of the Polyclinic has come to fulfill my dream in giving the college a health care centre,” adding that at first when the students falls sick they rush them to the hospitals in town.

The Coordinator and Head of the Polyclinic MLS, Wahab Addo, said the facility had an Out Patient Department sections, in patients, lab, pharmacy, Ante­natal Care (ANC), a specialist clinic with the eye, dental health officials, Ear and Throat (ENT) which embarks on free screening exercise every month.

He appealed to cooperate organisations and philanthropist to support the college in order to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

