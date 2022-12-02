Ghana marks  National Farmers’ Day today

This year’s Farmers’ Day celebration is being observed across the country with the main event taking place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua today.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to confer awards to deserving farmers and fisher folks for their contribution towards food security in the country.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition”.

The concept of value addition in agriculture, especially, in fisheries and aquaculture had become important as it presents the country with the opportunity of additional revenue generation, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.

The first Ghana Farmers’ Day was instituted in 1985. It was created by the Provisional National Defense Council with the Best National Farmer receiving a cutlass, Wellington boots and other agriculture items at a farmers rally at Osino in the Eastern Region.

Since then, the event has grown into stature with the Best National Farmer receiving a sponsorship package of GH¢600,000 from the headline sponsors, Agriculture Development Bank, at last year’s event.

The day came as a result of the 30 percent growth of the farming industry the year before. The country suffered from severe droughts in the early 1980s, which impacted crop yields. Ghana, which was largely dependent on the farmers to feed the nation, faced starvation and malnutrition. On the economic front, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was also suffering immensely.

However, the drought ended in 1984 and the country slowly recovered, recording an impressive 30 percent growth in the industry. The fisheries also flourished at the time.

In order to recognise the plight and hard work of all Ghanaian farmers and fishermen, the politicians decided to hold a Ghana Farmers’ Day every first Friday of December.

During the electionyears, the day is moved to the first Friday of November.

