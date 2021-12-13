Ghana Boundary C’ssion ready to resolve Ghana/Togo boundary issues – Chairman

Major General Emmanuel Kotia, Head of Ghana Boundary Commission on Friday paid a working visit to Kpoeta Akyem in the Ho West District to discuss issues involving the International Boundary Line between Ghana and Togo.

He used the opportunity to highlight implementation measures the Commission had begun to undertake and solicit support from the chiefs and people of the area.

He said, he and his team were there to make an assessment of the key issues that involve the International Boundary Line between Ghana and Togo.

According to him, the Commission had received reports from the various communities and the local authorities about an area that is being disputed among the international Boundary Line.

He added that the team had been in the community for the past five days working with the local authorities to determine the issues on the ground.

The Commission he noted was aware about the problem Kpoeta Akyem in Ghana and its Togolese neighbours Hanyigba Todzi are facing on farming lands.

He said the Commission has a mandate to resolve all disputes that involve International Boundary Line.

It is therefore important to sensitise the local community on the relevance of the Commission and some of the tenets which they should abide when leaving along the International Boundary Line.

Major General Kotia revealed further that his team had gone to the ground and inspected the boundaries along the area.

Currently, the District Security Council (DISEC) of Ho West District came out with the decision that both sides should avoid certain areas between the boundary lines while they found solution to the problem.

He appealed to all to abide by the decision of DISEC while the Commission engage its counterpart in Togo to be able to resolve the issue amicably.

He added that those farming in the area should avoid the destruction of the International Boundary Line because these are legacy points when they are distracted could affect the markings.

In his remarks, Mr. Ernest Apau, Ho West District Chief Executive, commended the Commission for quick response to resolve the issue indicated DISEC’s preparedness to support the Commission to execute its functions effectively.

He emphasised the importance of land usage to enhance the socio-economic development of the country and therefore entreated the community members to be committed to their responsibilities.

Togbe Helekuku XI, Paramount Chief of the area in a speech made on his behalf noted that they are happy about measures being put in place by all the stakeholders in resolving the dispute between them and their Togolese counterparts.

He assured that they are ready to support in all aspect for quick resolution so that they can leave in peace in the area.

FROM KAFUI GATI, KPOETA AKYEM