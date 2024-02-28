Germany grants Prefos €1.1m to construct solar plant

The German government has provided €1.1m grant to Prefos Limited for the construction of a 75 MW Solar Assembly Plant in the Ashanti Region.

The project, which started last month and expected to be ready in 2026, would produce “semi-knocked down” solar-powered streetlights and solar panels for domestic and international market.

The plant is poised to signifi­cantly impact Ghana’s energy sector by assembling 600 pieces of SKD LEDs and 500 pieces of solar-powered LEDs daily.

At a signing ceremony in Accra yesterday, a representative from the German embassy, Ms Paulina Okkens, said the grant was secured through Investment for Employment (IFE), an in­vestment mechanism created by the KfW Development Bank, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Coopera­tion and Development.

She said her country would continue to work with companies and investors in order to create good jobs, and improve working conditions and social protection for the vulnerable in societies.

She again said the project would enable Prefos Limited to procure, replace, repair, and install new street lighting with solar-powered LEDs in Ghana and neighbouring countries.

“The use of solar-powered LEDs streetlights would signifi­cantly reduce power consump­tion and save the municipality money, and enable Prefos Lim­ited to install more streetlights in underserved areas of the country,” she said

The Executive Director Prefos Limited, Mr Alexie Kwasi Fosu, was optimistic that the facility would meet the burgeoning demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions.

“Moreover, with an expected yearly power export of 100,000 kVA, the solar farm aims to alleviate pressure on the national grid while providing a reliable al­ternative energy source,” he said

He underscored the project’s potential to drive job creation and apprenticeship opportuni­ties, fostering economic prosper­ity not only in Ghana but across the African continent.

Mr Fosu emphasised the timeliness and significance of the collaboration, adding that Prefos Limited would continue to provide environmentally-friendly technologies capable of securing the well-being of the planet for the benefit of future generations.

“The commitment of Prefos Limited to the goals of this partnership is exemplified by our ongoing flagship project which transforms street lighting and beautification efforts from high-pressure sodium sights to LEDs and renewable energy solar lights,” he said

Mr Fosu extended heartfelt appreciation to the German government for the support, by saying “This partnership is timely and essential as it advances the global quest for solutions in this domain.”

KfW’s representative, Mr Arndt Wierheim, said Germany had supported eight projects in Ghana with a total volume of approximately €55m, including an overall grant contribution of €19m, in sectors ranging from energy, agribusiness, consumer goods (production of wooden handicraft (musical instruments among the others.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG