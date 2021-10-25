German IS woman jailed for Yazidi girl’s death in Iraq

A German Muslim convert who joined the Islamic State group in Iraq has been jailed for 10 years in Munich over the killing of a Yazidi girl she and her husband had bought as a slave.

Jennifer Wenisch was judged to have been an accomplice to a war crime, having stood by when her husband left the five-year-old to die of thirst, chained outside in the blazing sun.

Wenisch’s husband, an Iraqi jihadist, is on trial in Frankfurt.

The girl died in Fallujah in 2015.

Wenisch, 30, denied the charge. Her lawyers said the child’s mother Nora was an unreliable witness, and they alleged there was no evidence the girl had actually died. Nora and the girl had been enslaved by IS, along with many other Yazidi.

The verdict on the husband, Taha al-Jumailly, is expected next month.

It is one of the first cases of an IS crime against the Yazidi community going to trial. The Yazidi, a Kurdish group from northern Iraq, were a particular target of IS brutality.

Wenisch stood trial in Germany because of the legal principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows prosecutions for alleged war crimes, including genocide, occurring overseas. She was arrested in Turkey in 2016, then extradited to Germany, AFP news agency reports.

Wenisch allegedly served in an IS “anti-vice squad” which enforced strict Islamic rules in Mosul and Fallujah.

London-based human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was part of the legal team representing the girl’s mother.

In 2014 IS fighters stormed into the ancestral heartland of the Yazidi people in northern Iraq, seizing thousands of women and children as slaves.

