Genser Energy builds accommodation block for Jungle Warfare School

Genser Energy Ghana Limited, an independent power produc­ing company has funded the construction and furnishing of a new block for the Jungle Warfare School of the Ghana Armed Forces in Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

A brainchild of the board chairman of Genser Energy, Nana Osae Nyampong VI, the building, christened the Ot­wasuom Osae Nyampong VI Block, would serve as accom­modation for the demonstration company of the school, provid­ing them with essential ameni­ties for comfortable living and training.

The building is equipped with wardrobes, beds with mattresses, washrooms and a water reservoir.

The ceremony was attended by military officials, community and religious leaders, and representa­tives from Genser Energy.

Commissioning the block, Brigadier General Anthony Ntem, Commander, 17 Army Signal Brigade, expressed grati­tude on behalf of the Chief of Defense Staff and emphasised the importance of maintaining the newly constructed block for long-term use.

“We are very grateful for this kind gesture. I want to entreat the soldiers to put the place into proper use. Maintain the place so that it will last long for us,” he stressed.

Nana Osae Nyampong VI reiterated Genser’s commitment to uplifting local communities, stressing the importance of em­powering Ghanaian institutions like the Jungle Warfare School.

“Ghana can only be built by Ghanaians. What you see here is an effort by Genser to make the soldiers comfortable. Thank you for giving the company the op­portunity to serve you. The block will help with efficient training,” the board chairman of Genser Energy added.

For Lt Col Jacob Codjoe, the commanding officer of the Jun­gle Warfare School, said the new block was a game-changer.

“We are really thrilled to have this block and so grateful to Genser Energy for this kind gesture. It has come at the right time because where my trainers were staying was extremely bad and this has really transformed our lives. We need more blocks to accommodate our officers and trainers,” he said.

Lt Col Codjoe gave praise to the speed and efficiency that was employed to finalise the project – the building was conceived, completed and fully furnished within three months.

“The significance of the Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI Block extended far beyond its physical structure. It be­came a symbol of partnership between the private sector and the military, demonstrating how corporate entities like Genser Energy could play a crucial role in supporting national defense efforts,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER