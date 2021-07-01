GAR RCC to unveil ‘Accra Bible’

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has given the strongest indication that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will not relent in instituting systems and practices to transform Accra and make it a model city.

According to him, a sustainable transformation of Accra would impact positively on the local economy, enhance security and promote law and order.

In this regard, he said the RCC was developing a guiding document dubbed “Accra Bible” to inform successive Regional Ministers on the challenges in sanitation, land tenure system, security, health and education, among others, and the needed activities to curb them.

Mr Quartey was speaking in Accra yesterday during a meeting with editors of various media organisations.

The meeting was aimed at soliciting the support of the media in realising the Regional Minister’s “Let’s Make Accra Work” initiative.

The document, he explained, would also form the basis for the residents of the Region to hold successive regional ministers accountable.

To be launched by the end of August this year, the Regional Minister noted that the “Accra Bible” would have input from various stakeholders including security experts, Ghana Bar Association (GBA), National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and National Road Safety Authority.

Already, the RCC, as part of consultations has engaged Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Region, former Regional Ministers and associations such as Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Market Queens, Advertising Association of Ghana, among others on the initiative and the measures being rolled out to make Accra work, he added.

Additionally, Mr Quartey said the RCC was working with all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Region to launch “Operation Clean your Frontage,” aimed at sensitising residents and businesses entities to clean and own their immediate environment.

“The RCC and MMDAs cannot do it alone in terms of promoting sanitation in Accra. This operation is to kick individuals and companies into action. They will be charged to keep their environment clean by cleaning it themselves regularly,” he stated.

He said the Assemblies, would in the coming months, pass bye-laws to back the operation and get many individuals and companies involved.

To curb indiscipline in the use of sirens and motorcycles, he noted that, the RCC was collaborating with the Police to enforce the laws on their usage and ensure that motorcycle riders observe all traffic regulations including the wearing of helmets and not running through red lights.

On flooding in Accra, Mr Quartey stated that the RCC was in conversations with several groups including the Bulk Onion Sellers, Abbosey Okai Spare Parts Dealers, management of businesses in the Central Business District, Scraps and Electronic Dealers and Kokompe Spare Parts Dealers to be relocated to various parts of Greater Accra as part of efforts to decongest areas at the core of the problem.

By July 1, he said the Bulk Onion Sellers, for example, would be moved to the yet-to-be habited market at Adjen Kotoku, near Nsawam.

Editor of Ghanaian Times, Dave Agbenu, pledged the continuous support of Ghanaian Times to spur the realisation of the “Let’s Make Accra Work” initiative saying that it was time the growing incidence of indiscipline in Accra was ended.