GAR PURC receives 913 complaints January-June

The Public Utility Regulatory Com­mission (PURC) received 913 complaints from consumers against utility companies in the first half of the year as against 1,011 com­plaints the same period last year.

The complaints against the Ghana Water Company Limit­ed (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were damage to property, unlawful dis­connection and payments, quality of service and consumer service billing.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the PURC, Mrs Gifty Bruce-Nelson, 896 of the cases were resolved represent­ing 98 per cent of the complaints.

In a similar vein, the Commis­sion also received 1,000 complaints from utility companies against con­sumers within the same period for non-payment of bills and assault on their officers.

Mrs Bruce-Nelson who was speaking during a media engage­ment, said as a result of the inter­vention from the regional office, GH¢249,776.97 was recovered in

favour of ECG and GWLC cus­tomers, adding that two customers were compensated by ECG.

The Regional Manager said the PURC (Consumer Service) Regulation LI 2413, allowed utility companies to lodge complaints to the commission.

She said if consumers made complaints such as walk-in, phone calls, field and written, the regional office investigates such complaints and seeks ways to resolve them.

Mrs Bruce-Nelson said to reduce complaints the region em­barked on sensitisation programme in the communities, schools to educate both consumers and the companies on how to prevent such issues.

“We also monitor industries to establish and ascertain the general electricity and water supply situ­ation to commercial customers,” she added.

Mrs Bruce-Nelson urged the public to desist from ille­gal connection, tampering with transformers, desist from stealing, pay bills promptly and conserve energy.

She urged the public to report complaints to the commission on toll free number 0800100700

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI