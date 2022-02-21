French troop withdrawal from Mali requires “new arrangements” – PresAkufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the French-led troop withdrawal from Mali, required “new arrangements” in the regional fight against terrorism.

Speaking to France 24 at the EU/AU summit in Brussels, President Akufo-Addo, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), demanded the departure of foreign mercenaries from the region and explained that negotiations were underwater with the Malian junta on an election time table.

He called on the junta’s proposal of a four year transitional period “clearly unacceptable” and said, a twelve-month transition period would be “an acceptable framework.”

The ECOWAS Chairman cautioned the coup leaders in Guinea, which saw a military takeover last September, that new ECOWAS sanctions could be forth coming, if they didnot provide a timetable for a transition to civilian rule as soon as possible.

He stressed that military coups in West Africa were unacceptable, saying, “we do not want this contagion to spread.”

President Akufo-Addonoted that the issue of third presidential terms, was also a matter of concern to the region. -GNA