France riots ease …as mayors hold anti-violence rally

Riots in France appear to be calm­ing after five days of violent protests in response to the shooting of teen­ager, Nahel M, during a police traffic stop.

Sunday night saw violence sub­side and fewer arrests were made.

However, President Emmanuel Macron has asked the interior ministry to keep a “massive” po­lice presence on the streets.

On Monday, mayors called for rallies to be held outside town halls to protest the violence and looting.

In Nanterre, Nahel’s home­town, mayor Patrick Jarry said he was pleased the violence had subsided, but added that “we shouldn’t lose sight of the incident that sparked this situa­tion and the continuing need for justice”.

The mayor of Reims, a city just over two hours away from Paris, told a crowd of several hundred people that the rioters had “loot­ed the businesses that they visit every day”.

While Sunday night was far calmer, authorities were careful not to prematurely hail a return to normality on Monday.

Buses and trams in the Paris region will again be halted early on Monday night, while President Macron has asked the ministry of the interior to maintain a “massive” police presence across France in order to guarantee a “return to calm”.

About 45,000 officers have been deployed across the country for the past three nights.

More than 150 people were ar­rested on Sunday night, compared with more than 700 the night before.

There were 297 cars set on fire compared with Thursday’s 1,900, while 34 buildings were damaged or set ablaze compared with more than 500 on Thursday.

In a press release shared on Sunday, an association of the country’s mayors noted that “communes everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence”.

In one act of violence, the home of a suburban Paris mayor was attacked, and rioters fired rockets at his fleeing wife and children, breaking her leg and injuring one of the children. The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

At the weekend, the family of Nahel, the teenager who was killed by police, called for the violence to end.

His grandmother accused rioters of using Nahel’s death as an excuse and urged them to stop destroying public goods. —BBC