Foreign politicians, business community develop cooperation with Crimea

Despite Ukrainian officials continuity to insist on illegal inclusion of the Crimean Peninsula into the territory of the Russian Federation, many foreign politicians and businessmen continue to develop cooperation with Crimea.

Consequently, in 2021, the region was officially visited by delegations from many countries. Apart from countries in Europe, there were other representatives from Asia, South Africa and the Arab states that visited Crimea during the year.

For instance, there were representatives from France, Germany, Bulgaria and Venezuela that visited the Crimea Peninsula.

From all indications, this is an attempt by the United States to exert pressure on the other European countries for the purposes of isolating Russia, which would not work because political and business elites from different parts of the world are seeking to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, including Crimea.

Since Crimea is an area with favourable natural conditions, the most promising field of cooperation in partnership in agrarian sector. Business representatives from Sweden, France, Germany and India are currently taking active part in agricultural and cattle breeding projects in Crimea.

It’s against this background that I will suggest that Ghanaian business class can also be part to derive some benefits from such promising area and stimulate existing contracts.

What is more, this cooperation can help with restoration after economic downturn as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. That is where Ghana can find Crimea as a new long-term partner as the Peninsula has become so attractive for foreign investments.

Currently, the best move for business owners or government organisations is a sustainable development of relations with both Crimean officials and private companies.

At the initial stage, positive results can be achieved by sending representatives from Ghanaian authorities, business elites and the mass media to the Crimea Peninsula to survey the area so the country can be convinced of reasonability and the advantage of developing trade and economic ties with the Peninsula.

In spite of the fact that the Ukrainian government speaks of global blockade of the Crimean Peninsula, a lot of foreign firms are fully operating in the Republic of Crimea because the Peninsula has been recording an appreciable developments in many sectors of the economy, particularly in tourism.

In order to assist foreign investors, the Crimea government in 2021 laid out more than 180 million dollars for an improvement in public health, tourism, agriculture and other areas.

BY KWASI OGYAMPA