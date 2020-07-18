FIFA cracks down on club for not using TMS

Football’s world governing body FIFA has sanctioned a club in Mauritius for failing to use its Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Cercle de Joachim, has been fined more than $10,000 for failing to comply with FIFA’s regulations governing the recruitment of foreign players.

In December 2019 the club recruited five footballers from teams in Madagascar; however it failed to use the TMS for four of those players.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee found the Cercle of Joachim Sports Club responsible for the infringement of the relevant provisions of the RSTP related to the mandatory use of TMS for all international transfers of professional players,” FIFA said in a statement.

The club now has 30 days to pay the fine and was also given a warning over future infringements.

Mauritius Football Association president Samir Sobha, who is also the representative of Cercle de Joachim on the association’s committee, has confirmed that the payment is being made.

“We have paid half the sum, as it represents a significant amount, he told BBC Sport Africa.

“We have asked FIFA to pay the outstanding balance in three instalments, but we are yet to receive a reply from them.

“This is a complicated situation where we have found ourselves in.

“You know we have players who went to France, Portugal, Spain, Australia and Canada but they have only asked for manual transfers.

“For the United States, they neither ask for the manual transfer nor for the TMS.

“We found this sanction very unjust as we sent FIFA all the documents to prove our good faith but we are complying to the decision.” –BBC