Ex-world champion Maxhayi shot dead

Former IBO Interna­tional and WBF Intercon­tinental boxing champion, Mfusi Maxhayi, was shot dead in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning. He was 35.

According to reports, Maxhayi, who was based in Johannesburg where he worked as a fitness trainer, was on holiday in the East­ern Cape.

Maxhayi, who fought from the southpaw stance, made his pro debut in July 2008, and only won three of his first seven fights before losing to the talented Lusanda Komanisi in a challenge for the East­ern Cape bantamweight title.

Putting this setback behind him, he went on to win the same title in February 2012 with a fourth-round stoppage win against Onela Qong­wana, and made three successful defences.

On April 26, 2014, he won the WBF Intercontinental bantamweight title with a first-round knockout against Bulelani Nama, and then made a successful defence against Unathi Gqokoma (pts 12), and in his next fight won the IBO Interconti­nental bantamweight title with a win over Mxolisi Nombewu.

In his only crack at a South Afri­can title, he lost on points over 12 rounds against Bongani Mahlangu in a clash for the junior featherweight title at the Orient Theatre in East London on September 25, 2015.

He had another six fights after this, losing three, with his last fight on December 12, 2020, an eight-round point loss against Tello Lithe­be in Kroonstad.

He finished with a record of 14-9- 1; 5. —SuperSport