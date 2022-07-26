Extend GETFund to private tertiary institutions – Prof. Bakah

The President of Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC), Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, has appealed to government to extend the GETFund to private tertiary institutions, especially universities.

He noted that “if we accept the fact that government alone cannot shoulder the burdens of educating the masses and that private partners are viable collaborators, then government should extend support in the areas of infrastructure, laboratories and research grants.”

Professor Edem Bakah made the appeal at the 13th graduation ceremony of EPUC held in Ho on Saturday.

Hundred and sixty six students graduated in programmes including Accounting & Finance, Governance Studies, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Organisation Development duly certified by the Cape Coast University – their mentor institution.

Others graduated in Corporate Secretaryship and Management, Integrated Development Studies, Environmental Science, Crop and Soil Science and the French Language.

He said the process of accreditation and affiliation for MBA programmes has been ongoing and appealed to their mentor university to help expedite action on it for the start of the programme in 2022-2023.

Prof. Bakah explained further that the Governing Council was doing a lot to improve the fortunes of the university, but the major challenge was lack of funding.

“This has continued to negatively impact on the operations of the institution, thereby affecting the level of staff motivation,” he added.

He, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to contribute their widow’s mite to help lift the institution from its current financial abyss.

Prof. Bakah advised the graduands to be guided by the core values of EPUC in the areas of truth, honesty, justice and hard work.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa in a speech read on his behalf noted that in order for private universities to be in a position of providing opportunities for students to access university education outside the public universities, there was the need for some form of government support.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice Chancellor of UCC in a speech for him, commended the Governing Council for working hard to improve the fortunes of the university.

He said their mandate as their mentor, was to provide administrative policy and programme quality to bring about change.

Reverend Dr Setri Nyomi, Council Chairman admitted that there was no doubt that the graduands were graduating at a time the world was grappling with enormous challenges.

However, in the midst of these challenges were opportunities which are greater, he added.

FROM KAFUI GATI, HO