Expedite action on alleged murder of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel CEO – JAYDA

The Jirapa Area Youth and Development Association (JAYDA) has appealed to police to expedite action on the case of the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, at Jirapa, Mr Eric Johnson.

A statement jointly signed by the National President and National Secretary of JAYDA, Mr Musah W. Cheyuo, and Mr Sebastian Languon, respectively, urged the public to volunteer information to the police to facilitate investigations into the case.

The JAYDA said “It is our hope that all persons who have infor­mation relating to the matter, no matter how remote, will volunteer same to the investigating agencies. Indeed, we urge them to do so willingly and promptly.”

While condemning the act in no uncertain terms, the statement said it was in order that suspects were taken through the due legal process by arraigning them.

It called on the people of Jirapa and all affected persons to remain calm while investigations continued.

The statement said the activities of the late businessman in Jirapa “brought the town of Jirapa to the limelight and indeed to the whole world.”

“Through the establishment of the luxurious Royal Cozy Hills also known as “Jirapa Dubai,” he expanded tourism in the area, offered lots of employment to the youth and engaged in philanthropic exploits, supporting numerous pro­gramme and projects,” JAYDA said.

The statement noted that “the alleged murder of the late John­son, an illustrious sons of Jirapa, is regrettable, shocking, and traumatic to the people, and a big blow not only to the Jirapa Municipality, but to the Upper West Region and Ghana as a whole.”

The late CEO was allegedly murdered at his private residence in Jirapa, and seven suspects have so far been arrested, two of them granted police enquiry bail, while five others were in police custody.

—GNA