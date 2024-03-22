EU donates equipment to GIS

The European Union (EU) yesterday presented assorted security equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra as part of its efforts to enhance the country’s security.

They included 14 Honda motor­bikes, 100 camp beds, 100 back­packs, three swivel chairs, 143 Gota handsets, eight gota smart, two- in- one patrol workstation, and six base stations with accessories.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, who handed over the equipment, reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to strength­ening partnership with Ghana in the fight against international or­ganised crime and border security.

According to him, the gesture was within the framework of the Strengthening Border Security in Ghana (SBS Ghana) project which did not only focus on capacity building and training activities, but also included donation of special security equipment.

He said the SBS Ghana project was funded by the EU through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in collaboration with the GIS.

Mr Razaaly said that the EU was committed to supporting Ghanaian law enforcement agencies in the acquisition of knowledge, skills, and tools to reinforce their efforts against migration problems.

He assured of his outfit’s com­mitment to supporting Ghana in diverse ways to promote security and development.

The Comptroller General of the GIS, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, in his remarks, said the service had over the years collaborated with the EU to implement very strategic projects to reinforce its position and mandate of ensuring effec­tive management of migration in Ghana.

The GIS, Mr Takyi noted, had achieved success following the implementation of the EU Trust Fund (EUTF) SBS Ghana project in 2019, adding that the EU contin­ued to remain steadfast in its quest to ensure that the GIS was well resourced to execute its mandate.

Receiving the items, the Min­ister-designate for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, said reducing illegal migration, human trafficking, smuggling of goods, and other cross- border crimes were not sole­ly the responsibility of the GIS.

He said that citizenry, corporate organisations and other stakehold­ers had a role to play in ensuring the GIS received adequate re­sources to fight against terrorists’ attacks, money laundering, human trafficking and drug trafficking and other offences.

“This donation will go a long way to help meet the target of providing adequate resources to the service. We are grateful for the generous support,” he added.

The minister also advised the GIS to ensure the items received were used for the intended purpose and well maintained to ensure their lifespan.

