EC introduces digital queue management to reduce congestion at registration centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) has become the first election management body in the world to introduce a digital decongestion system to ease crowding and allow applicants to book a place through a “priority queue” platform in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The digital decongestion system was introduced yesterday.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Commission, said the digital system, known as the PanaBIOS platform, would help in ensuring the safety of the public from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Compiling a voters’ register to ensure credible elections, while at the same time working to keep citizens safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, are both vital objectives that can be effectively balanced using innovative systems,” it stated.

“The strategy is to limit the number of people that visit the registration centres at any given time,” the statement added.

According to the Commission, the digital platform would also be used in the exhibition of the voters register and for use in future elections.

In Ghana, the platform would be accessible through the Transcop Initiative by logging on to www.transcop.org to follow the instructions provided.

An individual can book a place using the priority queue by dialling *796#, selecting option three, followed by choosing option one, before entering a registration centre code, upon which a message would be received with details of the queue system.

“The Ayawaso West, Tema Metro, La Dadekotopon and Ga North, all in the Greater Accra Region, would effective July 29, start making use of the PanaBIOS system,” the EC has said.

The PanaBIOS platform is a pan-African “safe reopening of countries” technology application developed as part of the African Union’s Open Corridor Initiative.

Meanwhile, the Commission has said that, the current chit system continues to be used for the exercise which would end next month.

