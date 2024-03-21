EC dismisses 7 BVD stolen from stores claim …says rather 5 laptops from BVR kits missing

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations that seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) have been stolen from its stores.

Rather, it said, five laptops from the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits have gone missing.

Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, EC, said the stolen laptops contain no sensitive or valuable data and would not have any impact on the integrity of the upcoming elections adding that, “it does not serve any political agenda as insinuated.”

Responding to the allegations made by the Minority in Parliament at a press conference in Accra yesterday, he noted that, the Commission discovered the missing laptops during a routine servicing of its Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

The BVR kits, which comprise a laptop, camera, scanner, and printer, was different from the Commission’s Registration Data Systems and were incapable of manipulating election outcomes as opined by the Minority.

“These kits, though crucial for voter registration, require specific activation to function accordingly. Without such activation, they serve no purpose beyond their individual components as a laptop, camera, scanner, or printer. What this means is that, they are of no value beyond what they were manufactured to be.

Similarly, the stolen laptops, cannot be utilised for voter verification or registration. It remains just a laptop. As such, they cannot be used to compromise our systems and undermine the credibility of the upcoming elections in December 2024,” Mr Tettey stated.

The integrity of the EC’s systems and elections, he said, remained intact.

Explaining further, he noted that, the Commission utilises two distinct equipment for its operations; the BVR kits, which was used for voter registration and the BVDs that verify voters using their fingerprints or facial features on election day.

“These devices, in isolation, cannot fulfill the functions of registration or verification without proper activation.

It is important to note that at the completion of every registration exercise, all data captured are erased from the laptops in a process termed ‘End of Life’,” he added.

Upon detection of the theft, Mr Nettey said, the Commission promptly notified security agencies involved in the maintenance process, adding that investigations was actively ongoing to apprehend and prosecute the suspects.

“The Commission places high value on its assets including the BVR kits and BVDs, hence its continuous reliance on the Police and other security devices to protect all its installations,” he added.

Mr Nettey called on all Ghanaians to exercise due diligence by verifying information before dissemination to help maintain public trust and prevent unwarranted fear or panic.

The Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, EC, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, noted that, the available BVDs numbering 7,500 were active, hence the Commission would not procure new biometric equipment.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Tuesday, alleged that seven biometric devices had disappeared and called for swift action from the police to avert unwanted repercussions for the upcoming December polls.

He said the CID and the Police Service must expedite action into ascertaining the whereabouts of the seven missing biometric devices.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that seven of the biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us the details of their investigation so far. I am concerned and worried because those devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections that Ghana will have.

“Who knows whether this is in the hands of a political party? And who knows what that political party is doing with it? I am disturbed,” Dr Forson stated.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS