Dr Afriyie Akoto hands over Agric Ministry to Hawa Koomson

Former Minister of Food and Agricul­ture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has officially handed over the sector to caretaker minister, Mavis Hawa­Koomson.

This followed a directive from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his Director of Communications at the Presi­dency, Eugene Arhin, on the back of the former’s resignation two weeks ago.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Dr Akoto Afriyie introduced Madam Koomson to the board of direc­

tors of the ministry.

He urged them to continue with their excellent teamwork to improve productivity and achieve organisational goals as he wished Madam Koomson well in her new role.

Mrs Koomson, who is the Min­ister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, would act as a caretaker until a substantive minister is appointed by the President.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan John Kyer­ematen submitted his resignation letter to the President on Friday, January 6, 2023, and formally de­clared his intention to contest the NPP flagbearership race.

He announced he will pick the form when nominations are opened by the party.

Dr Akoto, who is also gun­ning for the NPP flagbearership followed with his resignation which he rendered to President Akufo-Addo.

The President, accepted Dr Akoto’s resignation and wished him well in his political endeav­ours.

Apart from Dr Akoto, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Kwabena Agyapong, Mr Kennedy Ag­yapong, Mr Joe Ghartey and Mr Boagye Agyarko have all de­clared their intention to contest the flagbearership of the party.

Henry Nana Boakye, Nation­al Organiser of NPP, said a date will be set for the primary “in ac­cordance with our constitution.”

Dr Akoto was born October 19, 1949 and is agricultural econ­omist and farmer by profession.

His father, Bafuor Osei Ako­to was a prominent member of the pre-independence National Liberation Movement and also a chief linguist at the Manhyia Palace.

Dr Akoto was Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency from 2009 to 2017. He served as a cabinet minister in the Nana Akufo-Addo ad­ministration and as a Minister of Food and Agriculture since 2017. —Adomfmonline.com