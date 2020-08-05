Foriegn

Dortmund set deal deadlinefor Man United target Sancho

August 5, 2020
Borussia Dortmund have set a August 10 deadline to agree a deal for forward Jadon Sancho – who is Manchester United’s top summer transfer target – to leave the club.

The German club have told United they want in excess of £100m for the 20-year-old England winger.

There is no agreement yet on a fee, which would be paid in installments.

Dortmund have set the deadline because they want undisturbed preparation for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The new campaign starts on 18 September, with the transfer deadline for international deals on 5 October.

Sancho has been at Dortmund for three years, having signed from Manchester City in August 2017 for a fee of about £10m.

In July, Dortmund beat United to the signing of 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in a deal that could be worth over £30m.

They also bought Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the season – another player United tried hard to bring to Old Trafford. – BBC

