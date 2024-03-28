Don’t disturb country’s peace… Clergy tasks Ghanaians ahead of Easter

Some Christian religious leaders have implored Ghanaians to eschew tendencies and statements that had the potential to disturb the peace of the country.

According to them, Ghanaians should avoid talking and doing things that would bring about religious intolerance and conflict in the country.

The clergy gave the advice in separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times ahead of the Easter festivities.

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, said Christians must pray for and work towards the realisation of peace in all sectors of their lives and ensure that they put an end to everything that did not promote peace but rather conflict and violence.

“The peace that Christ gives at Easter should make us rise above all negative or harmful tendencies and see ourselves as members of one nation. As members of the one family, let us realise that there is the need for us to live in unity and peace,” he added.

He called on the executive and the legislature to amicably resolve the current standoff over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill, 2021, and ensure that the bill was passed into a law.

“That is what the majority of Ghanaians asked for and the will of the people must be upheld,” he said.

The Most Rev. Gyamfi, who is also the Bishop of Sunyani, stressed the need for the public to put an end to corruption, immoral sexual living, embezzlement of public funds, armed robbery, the use of illicit drugs and substanc­es, drunkenness, reckless driving, internet fraud, and other forms of fraud that were destroying the nation.

On his part, the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Accra, Rt Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, said as Christians, “we believe that since Jesus died and rose again after three days, we shall also rise again on His second coming when we die.”

He said unemployment among the youth was high leading to vices and indiscipline, and as Christians it was incumbent upon everyone to seek the face of God for direction and redemption.

Rev. Tortor said Ghana was a peaceful country and had enjoyed the peace over the years, adding that this year was an election year and we need the blessings of God for peaceful elections.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, stated that Easter was the foun­dation of Christianity and “It is the reason for our confidence in what we believe: that Christ died for our sins, that He was buried, and that He was raised on the third day according to the scriptures (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).”

The Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, urged Christians to unite in understanding the pro­found significance of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection, the bedrock of faith.

“To appreciate Christ’s death, we must grasp the purpose and mission of His life. His life imbued meaning into His death, making it a transformative act,” he added.

He urged people to accept Christ as their saviour, saying, “He is calling all people to come to Him through repentance and faith and He will grant forgiveness of sins, reconciliation with God, eternal life, victory over evil, healing and rest.”

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, said as Christians celebrate the festivities, “Let us reflect on our attitudes and activities that militate against our growth and develop­ment. These include bribery and corruption, which is dissipating the meager resources of the nation.”

He urged the EC to be fair and neutral in all their processes during and after elections, adding that security personnel should be professional and impartial judges to engender trust.

Rev. Boafo urged the media to avoid sensational reportage, avoid providing and using the various platforms to cause disaffection, character assassination and running down of perceived political oppo­nents.

The Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (A.M.E. Zion Church), Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, described Easter as an embodiment of God’s unfailing and uncondi­tional love for humanity and His desire to reconcile us to Himself and thus enable the best in us to be made manifest.

“Easter further reminds us that sacrifice precedes glory, even as the cross precedes the crown. It gladdens my heart to reach out to you at this significant period when the season of Lent draws to a close and we eagerly anticipate another glorious and hope-inspiring Eas­ter,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Dogbe used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to make personal sacrifices and let go of personal comforts in order that “we attain a better tomorrow, par­ticularly in the light of the political upheavals across various regions of the world and other global chal­lenges that threaten humanity.”

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI AND CECILIA LAGBA YADA