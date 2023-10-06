Dodowa New Town gets new chief

The Apetetsi-Lenordze family of Dodowa New Town last Thursday installed Nene Oklebenor Tetteh Whadji VI, as the substantive chief of the area.

He was formerly the Asa­foatseto the stool.

The elevation follows a two-year ultimatum issued by the Hiowe Divisional Council for the Apetetsi family to nominate someone to occupy the stool.

The stool which was created in 1971 was handed over to the Sordji family as caretakers, but the move rather split the family, some of whom went to create a separate stool and abandoned their ancestral Apetetsi Home at Dodowa New Town.

After years of deliberation the family petitioned the Hiowe Divisional Council who direct­ed them to submit the name of their nominee and after several meetings the Asafoatse who is a retired teacher was handed that additional responsibility as the chief of the area.

Nene Whadji swore the oath of office before the Hiowe Di­visional Council led by Manklalo Terkpe Noasi I, Nana Charko Larnoje I, Asafoatse Djane III, Nene Sordji I, Asebi Matse and Nana Obuotipim Obeng Akrofi Darte, Baamuhene of Kwahu Mpraeso who was the special guest.

Nene Whadji in his maiden speech promised not to Lord himself over his people but lead them to help develop the area.

According to him this is not the time to cry over the mistakes of the past but rather unite and as a matter of urgency provide the needed comfort for the over 16 Apetetsi households that have been neglected over the past years.

Nene Whadji said his first priority is to source for funds to provide livelihood for the aged in the community and also construct biogas facilities in every home as the only public toilet in the area is in a deplorable state.

He stated that he would liaise with the Youth Employment Agency to offer the youth with skills of their choice to enable them become economically inde­pendent.

On education the chief as­sured of working with the school management committees and parents of the New Town Basic School to provide the necessary infrastructure to promote teach­ing and learning and also stop encroachment on the school land.

He commended the elders and the Apetetsi family for the confi­dence reposed in him and assured that everything possible would be done to bring positivity back to the area that seem neglected.

Manklalo Noasi urged the Apetetsi Family to put the past behind them, bury their differ­ences and solidly rally behind their new leader and also admon­ished the new chief not to run a one man show but regularly consult the people for peace to prevail.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU -DODOWA