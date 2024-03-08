Deputy Finance Minister dead

Dep­uty Minis­ter of Fi­nance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has died.

Aged 45, Dr Kumah was also the Member of Parlia­ment for the Ejisu Con­stituency in the Ashanti Region.

Confirming the news of the demise of the second term lawmaker, the Ma­jority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said he was devastated by the news of the passing of the late John Kumah.

“Rest well, Bro. I am devastated,” Mr An­noh-Dompreh posted on his social media, X, platform.

The passing of the late Deputy Minister threw parliament into a mourn­ing mood yesterday forc­ing it to adjourn earlier than expected.

Earlier, the House had discussed the welfare of former MPs with tributes in memory of the late Kwajo Tawiah Kiplalimor and Dr Mustapha Ahmed, former MPs for Kpandai and Ayawaso East respec­tively.

A lawyer and economist by training, John Kumah was last seen in Parliament on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

He was a strong voice on economic matters in Parliament and a lead debater for the majority caucus.

Before entering Parlia­ment in 2017, John Kumah was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme.

He was unopposed in the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamen­tary primaries in the Ejisu Constituency where he was acclaimed the parlia­mentary candidate for the December 2024 polls.