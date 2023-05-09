Delta unveils largest cooler facility

US carrier, Delta has unveiled a new state-of-the-art cargo cooler to offer customers specialised handling for temperature-sensitive goods being shipped around the globe.

“This is just one of the significant investments Delta is making to innovate and expand our service offerings to our cargo customers,” Rob Walpole, Vice President – Delta Cargo, said in a statement issued yesterday.

“By expanding our cold chain footprint and leveraging our extensive partner and route network at JFK, we are offering an unparalleled set of options for customers looking to move temperature-sensitive shipments through the Northeast corridor,” he said.

The JFK cooler, according to a KCC statement, would serve as the premier cold chain facility for pharmaceutical and health care products, while also enabling perishable cargo shipping of produce and fresh goods.

The cooler, it said, boasts of expert temperature monitoring, enhances control and oversight, and specially trains and certifies staff to ensure precise handling and integrity of the cold chain.

Delta is JFK’s largest global carrier, operating up to 34 flights to 26 cities across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, including the top 10 pharma markets as well as service to key Latin American and Caribbean markets.

“This cargo cooler is the latest of Delta’s significant investments in the transformation at this airport and another example of their partnership in creating a world-class global gateway at JFK that does not only features a best-in-class passenger experience, but also state-of-the-art cargo handling that will strengthen our supply chain and boost the region’s economy,” Teresa Rizzuto, JFK General Manager, said.

