CHIEF LAUDS GPHA FOR DONATION TO FLOOD VICTIMSFROM KEN AFEDZI, KETA

The Dufia of Kedzi in the Volta region, Torgbe Joachim Acolaste V, has lauded the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for being the first ﻿organisation to present food items to the Akosombo dam flood victims in the Keta municipality during the Christmas season.

Though the floodwaters had receded, the victims, most of whom had lost their sources of livelihood, either expected such gestures from philanthropic organisations or lose the privilege of being part of this year’s seasonal merrymaking, Torgbe Acolatse said.

He made the commendation on Thursday, when the GPHA presented food items which included 100 bags of rice, 50 boxes of oil and 50 boxes of mackerel to the affected victims.

While acknowledging the government and other organisations including the GPHA for their relief support since the spillage of the dam, Torgbe Acolatse V bemoaned the low interest shown in the plight of victims in the Keta area as had been the case in other affected communities.

According to him, Keta and Anlo areas located downstream of the dam spillage, were not spared the devastating effects of flooding which necessitated the opening of the receptacle Keta lagoon to mitigate the flooding in the communities.

He stated that, Keta areas were equally hit hard by the floods affecting about 8,000 children most of whose parents had lost their sources of livelihood and grappling with their economic recovery.

Torgbe Acolatse V urged other well meaning Ghanaians and benevolent entities to as part of their community support programmes and Corporate Social Responsibilities (CRS), support the affected victims particularly children and women in that regard.

Presenting the items on behalf of the management of GPHA led by Mr Michael Luguje, Director General, Senior marketing and corporate affairs officer of GPHA, Kennedy Mornah said the donation was in response to calls to support the affected communities with emphasis on the children to also have a warm feeling of the Christmas as parents were under seeming pressure and obligation to make the celebration special for their children.

“As a corporate organisation, we deem it fit to alleviate the plight of these people as and when some of these things happen, and it’s also in the spirit of the season. We have toddlers and children among these affected people so it is imperative to put smiles on the faces of these children even in the midst of these challenges they are going through”, Mr Monarh said.

He said not only was Christmas a time to celebrate but also a time to spread joy and valuable attributes such as kindness to children and the less privileged including disaster-stricken families such as these, hence the gesture.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, received the items on behalf of the chiefs and the disaster victims and pledged fair and equitable distribution of the items to deserving persons.

Similar donation was also made to the Battor District Assembly for onward distribution to flood victims in the Mepe area.