CHAF donates to 37 Military Hospital Dialysis Unit

A non-governmen­tal organisation, Christ Hands and Feet (CHAF) Foundation located at Peduase in the Eastern Region has donated GH¢5,500 and medical items to the Dialysis Unit of the 37 Mili­tary Hospital.

The donation was to support patients at the Dialysis Unit to undergo their dialysis sections with less financial burden.

Making the donation on Thurs­day, Chief Executive Officer of CHAF Foundation, Ms Akosua Sarpong said the cash and the medical items would help some patients going through dialysis section at the hospital survive the financial constraint that comes with the procedure.

She added that it costs a patient GH¢550.00 for a single dialysis section, hence the need to support the unit and the patients.

Ms Sarpong stressed that the donation was made possible by the support of a friend in the United States of America (USA), who wished to remain anonymous, and also due to the long-standing relationship she had with the hospital.

She called on corporate organ­isations and individuals to show benevolence to patients with kidney failure since the treat­ment comes with huge financial burden.

The Senior Medical Officer of the Dialysis Unit, Lt Cdr Den­nis Nyarko, thanked the CHAF Foundation for showing kindness to the Dialysis Unit and patients with Kidney failure.

He said the Unit welcomed similar benevolence act that would support activities at the Unit in the future.

BY TIMES REPORTER