CCTU introduces more academic programmes

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has introduced a number of academic programmes to train the needed manpower for national transformation agenda.

The programmes include a Master of Technology (M-Tech) programme and a number of four-year B-Tech programmes, as well as a few Diploma programmes.

The Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Prof. Joshua Owusu-Sekyere, announced the introduction of the new programmes at a matriculation ceremony held on the campus of the University.

A total of 1,402 students, comprising 601 B-Tech students, 453 Higher National Diploma (HND) and 348 Diploma students, took the matriculation oath.

The number included 640 males, representing 45.6 per cent and 762 females, representing 54.4 per cent.

He said the University received a total number of 2,103 applications and 1,899 qualified applicants were offered admission into various programmes.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere stated that the total number of programmes offered at the University currently stood at 55.

That, he said, comprised of one Master of technology (M-Tech) programme, 12 B-Tech Top-up programmes, 15 four-year B-Tech programmes, 12 Higher National Diploma programmes and 15 Diploma programmes.

He expressed appreciation to the government for focusing on the use of Technical and Vocational Education and Training as a catalyst to accelerate the nation’s industrialisation agenda.

“This has led to far reaching interventions, one of them being state–of–the–art engineering workshops and laboratories constructed on various Technical University and Technical Institute campuses, ours being the most impressive” he said.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere, therefore, indicated the need for students to take advantage of the opportunities that come with the provision of such infrastructure since the prospects were good for those in the field of technical education.

“We would like to encourage you to set very high standards for yourself and set examples for those coming after you to emulate,” he said.

On hostel accommodation, he said the institution was grappling with challenges with respect to accommodation for students, adding that the University had only one hostel for about 300 students.

Management of the institution, Prof. Owusu-Sekyere said, had initiated the process to partner private developers for the construction of hostels for students.

According to him, the University was committed to the area of renewable energy, saying, “The University is expected to be a Centre of Excellence in Renewable Energy in Ghana”.

He admonished the students to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to all the laid down protocols.

Additionally, he urged them to cultivate the spirit of discipline, saying, “No human being attains the desired success without discipline”.

