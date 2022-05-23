Capital market operators, investors meet in Accra to discuss measures to deepen market

The second edition of the biennial West Africa Capital Conference (WACMaC) comes off tomorrow in Accra to discuss measures to deepen the Capital Market in the Sub-region.

The Conference which is to be organised by the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana, is under the theme “Deepening and strengthening the capital markets across West Africa through effective regulation.”

A statement issued by SEC on the conference in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that the programme envisaged to attract capital market operators and the investor community from the Sub-region and across the world was expected to be opened by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The conference will also be graced by dignitaries including Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, Ghana; Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana, Mr Lamido Yuguda, Chairman of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) and Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria; MsNezha Hayat, Chairperson of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee and other leading experts from across the globe,” the statement said.

The statement said conference would be preceded by a closed workshop today and will feature robust discussions on topics including Sustainable Finance and Regional Development; Innovative Finance and Technology in an Integrated Market; Private Equity and Venture Capital in SME financing in Africa; Deepening West Africa’s Capital Markets.

It said the West African Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) was a paid event and participation comes at a cost of GH¢770 for in-person attendance and GH¢385 for virtual attendance.

It said registration could be done by visiting www.wacmac21.sec.gov.gh and alternatively, participants could contact 0800100065 for more information about the programme.

BY TIMES REPORTER