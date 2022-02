Canadian police claim Ottawa …200 trucker rally protesters arrested

With 200 people arrested and 79 vehicles towed by Sunday afternoon, Canadian police have reclaimed Ottawa’s downtown from its occupiers 24 days after the trucker convoy rolled into the downtown core.

The protesters, including Canadian truckers and their supporters, have gathered in Ottawa and blocked the city centre since January 28 to oppose the Canadian government’s vaccine requirement for truckers crossing into the United States, prompting Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to invoke the Emergencies Act.

“We promised we would return our city to a state of normalcy, with every hour we are getting closer to that goal,” interim chief of Ottawa Police, Steve Bell, said Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

The streets around Parliament Hill are currently on lockdown, with only two police checkpoints for entry.

Bell told reporters that 107 people have been charged with 389 Criminal Code offences, including mischief, assault, disobeying a court order, obstructing police and assaulting a police officer.

Ottawa paramedics said 21 people have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the secured area in downtown Ottawa since Friday. No fatalities were recorded.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Sunday in a tweet that the government will support businesses in downtown Ottawa impacted by the blockades and occupation.

The government on Saturday announced up to 20 million Canadian dollars (15.7 million U.S. dollars) in investment to support downtown Ottawa businesses impacted by demonstrations. Small businesses will be able to apply for non-repayable contributions of up to 10,000 Canadian dollars for non-deferrable operational costs not covered by other federal programmes.

Police promised a “strong police presence” in the coming days and said businesses should “feel safe to reopen.” “Businesses and residents, we thank you for your patience throughout this operation. Supporting local businesses is considered lawful if you are entering the secured area,” police said on Twitter.

Farel Husseini, an owner of a couple of restaurants in the downtown core, told Xinhua that there were fights in his restaurant between masked and unmasked protesters.

“For the three weeks, probably we had to forgo revenue of about 20-40 thousand Canadian dollars at one spot. The other spot probably declined around 10 per cent in sales just because people were afraid to come in because of the altercations and stuff like that,” he said. -Xinhua