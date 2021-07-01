Calm returns to Ejura after angry youth, security personnel violent clash

Calm has returned to Ejura, in the Ashanti region, and there is heavy police and military presence, after the place was thrown into confusion on Tuesday, following the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, popularly called ‘Kaaka’, a social media, activist.



Checks by the Ghanaian Times revealed heavy presence of security personnel patrolling in the town.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, briefing journalists on the issue on Wednesday, said in spite of the relative calm, the authorities were not taking chances.



“The Ghana Police Command and representatives of the National Security Council as well as traditional authorities have met the leadership of Dagomba-Line to impress on the aggrieved youth to remain calm,” he noted.



The Wednesday, June, 30, 2021, issue of the Ghanaian Times reported that irate youth clashed with the police and military in connection with the killing of one of their colleagues, Mohammed.

The youth of Ejura stormed the Ejura Police Station to demand justice and

two people were reported killed, while four persons, including a military officer, were wounded after the protesting youth clashed with the military and police.

Eye witnesses report indicated that the youth stormed the police station to inquire about the extent of investigations in connection with the murder of their colleague.

When the police told the angry youth they (police) had arrested two people in connection with the crime, they (youth) said it was a hoax.

The protestors hit the street, burnt car tyres, and were met by military and the police personnel.

About seven soldiers, who were said to be on board a police water cannon vehicle, charged on the protestors.

Initially, the military were said to be shooting into the sky, but when the protesters charged, they (soldiers) started shooting into the crowd.

Two people were severely hit by bullets, and the crowd scattered, with some of them running to seek shelter in nearby houses.

The wounded were said to be in a critical condition at Ejura government hospital.

Meanwhile, police at Ejura have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of Mohammed, also believed to be a #FixTheCountry campaigner.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issaka, also known as ‘Anyars’ and Fuseini Alhassan, allegedly played a key role when a thug attacked, subjected to severe beatings and wounded Mohammed, who became unconscious.

According to the police, “witness accounts showed that the deceased was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorcycle, at about 1:30 am on Sunday”

After the attack, Mohammed was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday.

The wife of Mohammed, Sahada Hudu, said he was found in a pool of blood after the attack.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command said it has commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the violent clashes between the youth and security personnel, leading to the death of two and injured of four, including a military lieutenant.

A statement by ASP Ahianyo, said preliminary investigations shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road impeding traffic.

