Businessman granted GH¢800, 000 bail for allegedly defrauding Chinese

A business­man, who al­legedly defrauded a Chinese of $60,000, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Abubakar Sadik, accused, allegedly defrauded, Liu Feng Lei, the Chinese, also a businessman, under the pretext of securing him a forex bureau license, and promised to allegedly lead him (Chinese) to the Vice President for business opportunities, but failed.

Sadik was also charged with conspiracy to commit crime, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, granted GH¢800,000 bail with two sureties to the accused.

The court ordered that all the sureties should be justified with title document in their name, and adjourned the case to March 7, 2023.

The prosecution was directed by the court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements on accused.

Police Inspector Teye Okuffo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant in the case was a public servant and worked at the Presidency whereas accused was a resident of Weija.

The prosecution said the com­plainant reported to the police that a Chinese businessman had arrived in the country on a business trip and wanted help.

Insp Okuffo said a Vietnamese, Kenneth King Nguyen, an accom­plice now at large, allegedly intro­duced Lei to accused to help him move around town to familiarise himself with the country and look for business opportunities.

The prosecution said accused, told the victim he could help him do business in the country and lead him to meet the Vice Presi­dent for business opportunities.

Insp Okuffo said the accused also assured Lei that he could help him acquire licence to operate a forex bureau, and allegedly demanded and collected $60,000 from Lei.

The prosecution said accused failed to introduce Lei to the Vice President and also failed to secure him the forex bureau licence and went into hiding.

Insp Okuffo said when accused was arrested at a hideout in Weija, he admitted the offence during investigation.

The court heard that accused collected the money from Lei, and gave $6,000 to his godfather and used $23,000 for processes to get the forex bureau licence without showing any proof.

It said the accused also indicat­ed that he gave King Nguyen, his accomplice, $18,000, but he could not state the reason for doing so. —GNA