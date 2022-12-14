Businesses need innovation and strategies to survive in the coming years-CEO QAL

The CEO of Quick Angels has advised businesses to adopt new strategies and innovation for businesses to thrive in the coming years.

He made this call on a tour of one of his partner brands

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Ceo of quick Angels paid a courtesy call to Gold coast food herbs and spices- (Sankofa Natural spices) at Gomaaafter years of formidable partnership.

The aim of the visit is to tour their ultra-modern facility, know the progress of work done on the product and services as well as what the future holds for the business.

The CEO of Sankofa spices acknowledged the challenging times the country as well as businesses are being confronted in our current economy however was quick to add that with a formidable partnership with quick angels, and good strategies the business will thrive and survive.

He mentioned and assured the board chairman, Mr. Quaye, that he and his team are ready and prepared for the years ahead.

The board chairman of Sankofa and CEO of quick Angels Mr. Quaye applauded the CEO of Sankofa and his team for the massive work done so far considering where the Joint venture business started amidst challenges however added that he has a strong trust in the Ceos ability and he isn’t surprised with the work done so far.

He added that he is proud Sankofa natural spices are one of Ghana’s finest and most healthy known products accepted by many.

Mr. Quaye used the occasion to call on more innovation for the business in the years ahead to stay in business.

He added that not all businesses can survive the current economic conditions we are facing. Salaries are paid in full, with no redundancy he’s proud of the business.

He used the occasion to call on businesses to be innovative and have new strategies if they want to see their business thrive in the coming years in our current economy. “You always have to have ways to face the fall he mentioned”

He disclosed that his brands will be among the few to challenge the status quo.

Sankofa spices are taking territories and have moved into other African markets and would be global soon.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye is Ghana’s first angel investor supporting hundreds of businesses, Startups, and entrepreneurs with equity financing.

Quick Angels have successfully built over 25 world-class brands such as burger king, Doughman foods, Sankofa natural spices, Coli network, Benjie and duke rice, ridge medical center, and many more in Ghana and other parts of Africa employing over 3000 direct staff across brands only in Ghana.

He is an achiever and a great leader of our generation.