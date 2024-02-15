Breanna Memorial Childhood Cancer Foundation receives support

Labianca Company Limited, a leading importer of frozen foods in West Africa, on Thursday presented GH¢50,000 to Breanna Memorial Childhood Cancer Foundation to support children living with cancer in the country.

The company’s Managing Direc­tor, Mr Etse Gadegbeku, said the donation formed part of the com­pany’s commitment as partners with the foundation to support the fight against childhood cancer while also creating awareness.

He said as part of its corporate social responsibility, the compa­ny has pledged to brand one of its fish products in the name of Breanna Fosua Addai, former childhood cancer ambassador to support the foundation and its activities.

“A percentage of the product sales will go directly to the foun­dation. So just like any socially responsible business entity, the company is not only making profit but contributing to the social good of the communities in which it operates,” he added.

Mr Gadegbeku called for more research and awareness creation about the disease for early detec­tion and diagnosis.

The Founder and Executive Di­rector of the foundation, Mr Sol­omon Addai, expressed gratitude to Labianca Company Limited for its continuous support towards the foundation in the fight against childhood cancer.

Mr Addai stated that the foundation’s 2024 initiative was to contribute to the construction of a $1.2 million 40-bed paediatric oncology unit block, for which the foundation had adopted a floor at the cost of $401,847.08 in support of cancer children at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He urged other partners of the foundation and corporate entities to assist in the building of the project to enhance the patient-bed challenge while improving the quality of care for children living with cancer at the hospital.

