Boy held on suspicion of teacher’s attempted murder

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed at a school.

The incident happened at Tewkesbury Academy in Glouces­tershire on Monday morning.

Assistant Chief, Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucester­shire Police, said the suspect was arrested by firearms officers.

The arrest happened around two hours after the stabbing in Stoke Orchard, around three miles (4.8km) away.

A knife was seized during the arrest.

Gloucestershire police said they had received a call from the ambu­lance service saying a male teacher had been stabbed in a corridor at the school.

Police confirmed the teacher was in a stable condition on Mon­day afternoon.

Police say a “thorough” search was conducted by specialist officers after initial reports said the boy was still within school grounds before he was located three miles away.

“It was initially thought that the suspect had fled the scene and hidden himself within the school grounds,” said Ocone.

“This search was both complex and meticulous in nature as we sought to ensure there were no further injured parties as well as seeking the arrest of the suspect,” he added.

Two other schools also went into lockdown following the stab­bing, and further searches were conducted to make sure no one else was hurt.

“Specialist resources, including the National Police Air Service and plain-clothed officers, were deployed to search the wider area,” said Ocone.

Police said they were keeping an “open mind” about motive and more patrols will be seen in the area.

“At this stage the motivation behind the attack is unclear and at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism related. However, we are keeping an open mind while further enquiries are carried out,” said Ocone. —BBC