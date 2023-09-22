BoG wins Financial Inclusion Institutional Leadership Award

Bank of Ghana has won the Financial Inclusion Institutional Leadership Award 2023 of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI).

The award, which was given at the just ended AFI 2023 Global Policy Forum (GPF) held in Manila, Philippines, from 12th – 15th Septem­ber 2023, and hosted by the central bank of the Philippines, was in recognition of the bank’s pioneering role in promoting financial inclusion and intellectual contributions to AFI Knowledge Products and Policy Guidelines.

The award was received in Manila, Philippines, on 15th September 2023 on behalf of the bank by the Second Deputy Gov­ernor, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, who also chairs AFI’s Gender Inclusive Finance Committee.

A statement issued by the BoG on the award on Monday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said through the bank’s repre­sentation on all seven Working Groups (WGs) of AFI, three of which it chairs, it contributed significantly to peer reviews of member jurisdictions’ policy and regulatory frameworks and helped to shape enabling policy and regulation of various pillars of financial inclusion.

It said the bank had also host­

ed a number of AFI peer learning exchange programmes and pro­vided training for members of the AFI network.

The statement said the AFI was a policy leadership alliance owned and led by member central banks and financial regulatory institutions with the common objective of advancing financial inclusion at country, regional and international levels.

It said the GPF was an annual flagship event of AFI organised to share experiences of financial inclusion implementations of member countries, assess impact of financial inclusion policies, socio-economic developments, and global financial standards on financial inclusion, and make new policy commitment on financial inclusion to address observed challenges.

The statement said the theme of the 2023 GPF was “Stability, Sustainability, and Inclusivity for Shared Prosperity’’ and empha­sised the importance of financial inclusion and sustainable develop­ment for monetary and financial stability.

BY TIMES REPORTER