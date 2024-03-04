 Best MMDA in Ghana: Korle Klottey beats them all!!… at National District Awards 2024

The Korle Klottey Munici­pal Assembly was last Friday adjudged the overall best Municipal Assembly in the second edition of the National District Awards, 2024 by the National De­velopment Planning Commission (NDPC) in collaboration with the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

The District League Table (DLT), since its inception in 2014, has served as one of the important tools in promoting transparency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making at the national and subnational levels.

The tool complements NDPC’s mandate of monitoring and eval­uating development outcomes at the subnational level. It highlights the inequalities and disparities in well-being across the country.

It also provides a multi-sectoral, integrated assessment of how Ghana is developing across all dis­tricts, based on selected sectors and indicators which measure critical aspects of the sectors’ develop­ment.

The 2022 DLT version ranked all 261 Metropolises, Municipalities and Districts to determine the well­being of citizens based on eight sectors and 18 indicators with a focus on the survival and develop­ment of children.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nii Adjei Tawiah, who re­ceived the award on behalf of the Assembly, in his acceptance speech, thanked His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asante­hene), who is the Life Patron of the Millennium Excellence Founda­tion, the Executive Board, and National Development Planning Commission for recognising the good work of the Assembly.

The MCE gave the assurance that the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly would continue to do their very best and aim for excel­lence in all that they do and this can be achievable with the support of the communities.

“Sometimes it is very challeng­ing when the Assembly wants to implement our mandate which will benefit everyone but the pushbacks we receive from some of the com­munities make it difficult to execute these implementations,” Nii Adjei Tawiah stated.

The MCE urged the public to support the Assembly to efficiently do their work and in so doing it will help them to keep the cities clean and ensure safety for all.

“I dedicate the award to all the Assemblies in Ghana and encour­age them to continue to do what they are expected to do, strive for excellence and with the support of the citizens they will be able to achieve their goals for the better­ment of Ghana as a whole,” the Korle Klottey MCE added.

