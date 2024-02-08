Be Advocates for Justice …Lebanese Ambassador to Law students

Lebanese Am­bassador to Ghana, Mr Maher Kheir has challenged law students to aspire to be advocates for justice, defenders of the truth, and champions of equality.

He observed that the effective delivery of rule of law through a transparent legal industry was crucial to social transformation and development.

He was speaking at a ceremony where the Lebanese Community in Ghana, awarded scholarships to some distinguished students from the Faculty of Law at the Univer­sity of Ghana.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Provost of the College of Humanities, Director of Public Affairs, Dean of the Law Faculty, Senior Lecturers and representatives from the Lebanese Community.

Mr Kheir noted that law was a weapon for change and its stu­dents were the envoys.

“The legal profession holds a unique power to effect positive change, and each of you has the potential to contribute significant­ly,” he noted.

He admonished the students to uphold the standards of the legal profession urging them to “embrace the responsibility that comes with the privilege of legal education and be advocates for justice, defenders of the truth, and champions of equality.”

Beyond academic success, Mr Kheir encouraged them to pursue profitable partnership and mean­ingful engagements with others within the field.

“I encourage you to not only excel in your studies but also to engage with the broader legal community. Seek mentorship, par­ticipate in meaningful discussions, and cultivate a spirit of collabora­tion,” he added.

He commended the beneficia­ries for working hard to earn the scholarship, adding “your passion for the law is the driving force be­hind your accomplishments thus far, and we eagerly anticipate the impact you will make in the years to come.”

The Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori noted that the work of the Lebanese government in Ghana through the Embassy continued to leave a large blueprint on the edu­cational development of Ghana.

He called for more of such investments to deepen the rich historical relations between the two countries.

“We are hopeful that the Leba­nese people will continue to sup­port our students for a long time as we walk the path of common development,” he said.

The Dean of the law faculty, Professor Raymond Atuguba expressed appreciation to the community for their consistent support towards the students at the university.

He reiterated the call for the expansion of the scholarship both in size and reach to cover many more law students particularly at the University of Ghana.

A beneficiary, Emmanuel Akpagli said the scholarship has eased the financial pressure on their families and boosted aca­demic performance exponentially through the competitiveness of the programme.

A member of the Lebanese Community, Mr Ashkar Naaman pledged their continuous support for the scheme.

Since its inception, the schol­arship scheme has supported more than 450 students from GIJ, KNUST, the University of Ghana and more recently, the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts.

The Lebanese Community Scholarship will celebrate its 10th anniversary on February 23, 2024, to commemorate a decade of the programme and to launch its almni network.

