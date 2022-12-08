Attach importance to plight of orphans living with HIV/AIDS

An HIV and AIDS Ambassador, Reverend John Azumah has urged government to attach prominence to the plight of orphans living with HIV and AIDS in the national HIV policy.

According to him, though there was Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) coverage for children in the HIV and AIDS policy framework, there had not been a well defined integrated policy for orphans in terms of prevention, treatment, care and support.

As the revised national HIV policy sought to capture all perspectives and concerns about the national response’s ability to support Ghana in creating a favourable environment in which AIDS could be eliminated by 2030, Rev. Azumah was of the view that neglect of orphans living with the disease could either exacerbate the menace or impede efforts targeted at eliminating it.

Rev. Azumah spoke to the Ghanaian Times on Saturday when Fiona Care Foundation (FCF) -a non-governmental organisation organised a trip for orphans of Motherly Love Foundation Orphanage (MLFO) to the Shai Hills Natural Reserve.

Rev. Azumah who is the Proprietor of MLFO said, it was worthy to note that a combination of cultural factors, misconceptions and the stigma attached to the disease influenced their care by family members after the demise of their parents.

To that effect, he explained that reluctance or lack of family members to care for these children exposed them to abuse, trafficking, sexual exploitation, nutritional deficits and probable early and indiscriminate sexual orientation which could militate against the fight of the disease.

“Therefore, comprehensive policy coverage for orphans living with HIV would help complement the national response in identifying the gaps in efforts towards ending HIV by 2030,” Rev.Azumah stated.

Executive member of FCF, Carl Marx Hammond shared his sentiment at the status of the children aged between six and 21 as being orphans and worse, HIV positive.

He recalled that the ravages of the novel COVID-19 rendered almost everyone self-absorbed at the neglect of the vulnerable including the HIV orphans and that was when FCF stepped in with support to the orphanage in various capacities.

“To bring the children to self recognition and appreciation as members of the society irrespective of their status, FCF embarked on the trip to give the children some sense of social inclusion and emotional support and security,” Mr Hammond stated.

Given the efforts being made globally and nationally to eradicate HIV and AIDS, Mr Hammond said the humanitarian gesture by FCF was in line with the campaign for joint support to national and local programmes to mitigate marginalisation, stigmatisation and help prevent infections among adolescents.

He appealed to the government to intensify its support to the Ghana AIDS Commission, hospitals and health facilities as other stakeholders join in the fight against the disease.

Dubbed “Time with Orphans Living with HIV,” the 78 children went on a hike to the Mongo hills where they had the experience of climbing up the hills while feeling the natural ambience of the reserve.

They also had an expedition to the animal farm and the museum where they were educated on the history and evolution of the forest reserve.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, SHAI HILLS