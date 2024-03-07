At 67th Indece Day in Koforidua:  Let’s build consensus on our values  …President admonishes Ghanaians

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to Ghanaians to build consensus on the values held dear by all in order to transmit same to future generations.

According to him, the responsibility of bringing up children, the only way of imbibing them with the values of society, had been relinquished to only what happened in the schools and this did not augur well for development.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every genera­tion,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo made the call at the 67th Independence Anniversary Parade held in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride” and marked the 7th edition of the celebra­tion outside the national capital, Accra.

Thousands of people thronged the ultra-modern Eastern Regional Youth Resource Centre to witness the ceremony which had on display 21 contingents from various security agencies, and 11 contingents from the various schools in the region, who were present for the parade.

In all, 900 children and their teachers were selected from 14 Senior High Schools, four Basic Schools, One Technical and Vocational School, and One Special School in the Koforidua, Akuapem, Abuakwa South, Krobo and Kwahu enclave to participate in the ceremony.

Also, in attendance were market women, workers in public and private sectors.

The New Juaben Senior High School and Oti Boateng Coral Choir performed different Ghanaian songs to entertain the public, while young pupils selected from some basic schools also recited poems amidst several cultural performances and gymnastic displays.

President Akufo-Addo expressed worry over the fact that the raising up of children had become the sole responsibility of the schools and teachers.

“Too many parents have relin­quished the entire responsibility of bringing up children to what happens in schools. I do not refer only to our music, dance, food, language and fash­ion that form the basis of our cultural identity; I refer to the values that set us apart as Ghanaians,” he said.

He explained that the greatest challenge that confronted the nation remained providing good quality education to all Ghanaian children and young people, adding, “We have a lot to be proud of, but we have more work to do. I am happy that, through the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, we are removing fi­nancial barriers to education, unlocking the potential of thousands of young Ghanaians, and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our country.”

“Our schools must prepare our chil­dren to be comfortable with Science and Technology, and ready to compete in the modern economy. There is more to preparing a child to face the world than what can be taught in a classroom, and there is certainly more to mould­ing a Ghanaian child than what our hard-working teachers do every day,” he emphasised.

Touching on the economy, Presi­dent Akufo-Addo said even though the country had gone through some difficult challenges, it was evident that the country had overcome the worst, stressing that “and we should be look­ing forward to better times”.

He said the coming on stream of the two major projects initiated by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Devel­opment Corporation (GIADEC) under the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) would help further boost the economy.

President Akufo-Addo said although colonial rule did not entrench democ­racy in the country, Ghanaians on their own had fabricated a working democ­racy for themselves.

“When it comes to free speech and a vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well. There is no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject, even though we still have more work to do on elevating the quality of public discourse,” he emphasised.

The Special Guest of honour for the event, the President of La Cote d’Ivo­ire, Alassane Ouattara, commended Ghana for the feat it had chalked.

He said Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire were bound not only by geographic means but also by history, friendship and culture.

President Ouattara said Ghana must be congratulated for leading the way in restoring the dignity and pride of Africa.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to regional integration and peace as the chairman of the Economic Communi­ty of West African States (ECOWAS).

