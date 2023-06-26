Assin North by-election: NPP, NDC wrap up campaign

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Na­tional Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday held separate rallies to wrap up intense campaign for their respective parliamentary candidates in tomorrow’s parliamen­tary by-elections in the Assin North Constituency.

High ranking members of both parties were at the various commu­nities including farms and hamlets to campaign for votes prior to the final day of campaigning.

Three candidates namely Charles Opoku, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, and James Gyakye Quayson would be contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Na­tional Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with leading members of the NPP in­cluding, National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim; General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong; ministers of states, members of parliament, MMDCEs among others attended the rally to campaign for the party’s parliamentary candidate.

Mr Charles Opoku -NPP Mr James Gyakye Quayson -(NDC) Ms Bernice Enyonam Sefenu-(LPG)

President Akufo-Addo, in his campaign message urged the elec­torate to vote massively for Charles Opoku, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate since the candidate had over the years served the constitu­ents in diverse areas.

He indicated that, the current rate of on-going projects being executed in the area was not based on the by-election in the constituency.

He explained that the projects formed part of government’s com­mitment towards the development of the country and argued that, his administration was not there to discriminate against any community or constituency.

He further said that the candidate would also have the means to lobby for projects from the ruling party which continue to carry out infra­structural development across the country including the constituency.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, for his part, told the electorate to rally behind Mr Charles Opoku to bring victory to the party in tomor­row’s parliamentary by-elections.

The various initiatives being implemented by the current ad­ministration, he stated, required the support of Mr Opoku, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate as a mem­ber of parliament.

The NDC on its part organised a radio rally on Rich FM, a local FM station based at AssinFosu where leaders of the party, took turns to address residents of the area on the need to lend their support to the NDC’s parliamentary candidate.

The team was led by the Former President, John Dramani Mahama, chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketsia, General Secretary, Fiifi Kwettey and other leading members of the party including members of parliament.

Former President John Mahama asked the electorates to reject the NPP candidate and vote for Mr Quayson who he referred to as, a man with passion to serve his com­munity with humility.

He explained that, the NDC candidate during his short stay in parliament, demonstrated tenacity and dedication towards alleviating the plight of his constituents who had been neglected by the ruling government.

He accused the NPP of always playing politics in terms of develop­ment when it comes to issues about the Assin North Constituency.

Former President Mahama said the NDC was happy about the performance of Mr Quayson and would be happy if residents reward the party’s parliamentary candidate by voting massively for him.

The Minority Leader in Parlia­ment, Dr Cassel Ato Forson, praised Mr Gyakye Quayson for his leader­ship qualities and selfless service to his constituents during his short stay in parliament.

According to him, the party’s par­liamentary candidate was not swayed by impediments placed by elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that he failed.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH