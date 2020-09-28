News

Assembly Members admonished not to use politics to destroy devt

September 28, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Mr Casiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Cassiel Ato Forson, has tasked Assembly Members in the constituency to put politics aside and fight hard for growth and development for their electoral areas.

“We shouldn’t use politics to destroy the growth and development taking place in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, we should always remember that we are all fighting for growth and development for our electoral areas,” he stressed.

Addressing the Assembly Members after they failed to elect their Presiding Member for the district after a fourth attempt, Mr Forson stated that although the Assembly Members belonged to different political parties it was important that they put their political affiliation aside and come together and elect their Presiding Member for the growth and development of the district.

He also urged them to elect someone who would work hard and can also address all their needs, it is not good that after four times the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency had failed to elect a presiding member and admonished them to come together and elect a hard-working presiding member.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District, Emmanuel Kwesi Nyarko, cautioned that the Assembly would lack growth and development “if they fail to elect a presiding member.” -kasapafmonline.com

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of President cuts sod for construction of recycling plant in Aboanidua

President cuts sod for construction of recycling plant in Aboanidua

September 28, 2020

NLA, KGL to set up welfare fund for marketing companies

September 28, 2020
Photo of Govt didn’t mastermind Western Togoland activities-Information Minister

Govt didn’t mastermind Western Togoland activities-Information Minister

September 28, 2020
Photo of Road crashes claim 1, 585 lives in 8 months

Road crashes claim 1, 585 lives in 8 months

September 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close