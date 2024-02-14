Asokore SDA College of Education gets new church auditorium

An GH¢ 8m ultra-modern church audi­torium for the Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) College of Education (SE­DACOE) campus at Asokore, Koforidua, in the Eastern Region has been inaugurated to provide a serene environment for worship by the school community.

The church was initially operat­ing under a wooden structure and has now been given a face-lift of a new edifice, through the fund­ing by the West African Division (WAD), Southern Ghana Union of the Church (SGUC), the East Gha­na Conference of the SDA church, government, community members, alumni associations, contributions from students, philanthropists and individual donations.

The inauguration of the 1,500 seating capacity auditorium was performed by the President of the SGUC, Pastor Dr T. T. Ocran, and assisted by his Executive Secretary, Pastor Dr Chris Annan-Nunuu, and other dignitaries.

The Acting Principal of the SE­DACOE, Dr Mrs Cecilia Ofosua Odame, officially cut the tape for the opening of the church audito­rium which was initiated 29 years ago and completed in her tenure of office.

The edifice has offices, wash­rooms, conference rooms, rooms for housing church materials and choir robes.

In attendance were the Munici­pal Chief Executive (MCE) of the New Juaben South, Mr Isaac Apau Gyasi, Pastors, Church elders, tra­ditional rulers and other communi­ty members.

Pastor Dr Nunoo in a sermon advised the congregation to show gratitude to God always and appre­ciate His good works in their lives, review their past lives in their daily worship and give thanks to God.

He encouraged the students to stay away from things that would not add value to their lives but rather focus on their studies to become unique teachers and be beneficial to the country.

He urged them to cultivate the culture of maintenance to protect the edifice.

Dr Mrs Odame thanked the gov­ernment, the church and everyone who contributed to the completion of the church project saying “I also thank the Almighty God for His guidance and support in enabling us to complete this wonderful edifice for Him.”

The President of the EGC, Pastor Dr S. Arloo, said the church belongs to God and it is His property and therefore anyone who would use it must respect and treat it as such adding “The Lord would bless us and every prayer that would be said in the building would be answered.”

The MCE of the New Juaben South, Mr Apau Gyasi, appealed to the congratulation to pray for peace and stability of Ghana as the general election approached.

The college Chaplain, Pastor Ernest Ofosu, in a brief history of the church said it was started during the time of Mr Charles Kuma Korante, the then Principal and the West African Union Con­ference President, and Chairman of the school’s board, Pastor Peter Osei Mensah.

