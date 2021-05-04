Anaji SSNIT residents give EKMA 2-month ultimatum to repair roads

Anaji SSNIT Residents Association in the Effia-Kwesiminstimmunicipality of the Western Regionhave given the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) a two-month ultimatum to repair bad roads in the municipality else they would hold a protest meeting.

They maintained thatthey had a just cause and respected law and order, in the face of the gravity of the situation, “one day, we will be compelled to act in a crude and illegal manner by burning lorry tyres to attract the attention of the public and EKMA.”

The Chairman of the association, Mr Samuel Kangah, raised these concerns on Sunday, when he presented the block leaders’ report at a meeting to inaugurate new officers of the association.

Mr Kangah added: “Sadly, in this country, one becomes worse off if he or she wants to follow legitimate procedures in demanding his or her rights.That is why SSNIT community is marginalized because we are enlightened and believe in the law and a just cause.”

He said the AnajiSSNIT community and its environs were full of expectations, especially for infrastructure development when EKMA was separated from STMA, but “we are totally disappointed.”

Mr Kangah mentioned that in the developed world, construction of roads and other infrastructure were considered as service or duty by local government authorities to the taxpayers or citizens.

“However, development projects in Africa have become a political tool used to make tax payers kowtow to authorities as if we are begging for favour.

“We are worse off and need to shake up.This is totally unacceptable and regrettable. A legitimate duty of a paid officer, which has been neglected here at SSNIT.

Unfulfilled promises upon promiseshave been made by EKMA and we are still expecting and hoping that SSNIT residents will see the reality of the promises and also get their fair share of the national cake,” he lamented.

He wondered how much the erection of speed humps from Anajicemetery junction to CK Mann junction would cost to save the lives of residents, especially the children, such that the response to their demand had always been “it’s on the drawing board”.

The chairman said he believed thatsomeone had cleaned off their requests for the humps, hence EKMA has forgotten about them.

He also expressed worry aboutthe grazing of cattle within the community and invasion of goats and sheep of the compounds, adding that the fight against cattle owners, who had the backing ofpowerful people, had not been easy.

Mr Kangah thanked EKMA for reversing unacceptable increasesin property rates which were imposed in 2018 after serious negotiations with the Chief Executive and his team.

He described it as sadthe attitude of residents who had failed to pay monthly dues of GHC10.00 for street lights for security, expressing disappointment that some persons had insulted block leaders over the collection of monies.

The work of block leaders,he said, was purely sacrificial, so they needed commendation andnot condemnation, saying, “I share in their woes and pains and disappointments.”

The constitution and election of officers,Mr Kangah stated, were now in place to promote a successful and democratic association.

“The association is non-partisan, non-sectarian and seeks to promote the interests of all residents of the community to improve their living conditions, environment, security and safety of members in partnership with EKMA and other agencies,” he said.

The Assembly member for Anaji West, John Davies, applauded the sacrifices of the leaders of the association and appealed to residents to honour their financial obligations and support.

The new officers for the association included Samuel Kanga as chairman, Abakah Gabriel,Vice Chairman, Grace Bonney, Secretary, Kate Mensah, Assistant Secretary,James Taah, Financial Secretary and John Kwabena Addo, Organizer.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, ANAJI