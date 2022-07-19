All set for Hands Across Africa charity concert in Accra

All is set for “The Pre-Emancipation Day Festival” dubbed Hands Across Africa scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the National Theatre, Accra, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced.

The charity concert, spearheaded by They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO) Foundation, is aimed at raising funds to support vulnerable youths in various communities in Ghana, especially Greater Accra region.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, in a speech on his behalf during the media engagement in Accra over the weekend, said the initiative aligned with the ‘Give back Ghana’ pillar of Beyond the Return.

He said the initiative was focused on changing the lives of marginalised and under-privileged youth using engagement and mentorship through sports, creative arts and other educational enrichment and support programmes.

“This initiative is significant and will help build on the successes of the Beyond the Return and so it is important to appreciate the support and strength of this team,” he added.

The Chairman of TOCO Foundation, Mr Taj Weekes, said the event was to bring much needed change and shape in the future outlook of marginalised children in the Ghanaian society.

He said the programme promised to be exciting and sought to foster collaboration between international and local artists and ultimately broaden the professional network of African counterparts.

“The Programme will involve a group of international reggae and local artistes collaborating to stage a series of festivals – mass concerts and expos to raise funds that will go directly to support non-profit programmes for human empowerment, poverty alleviation and social support by agencies, local government, and humanitarian missions to vulnerable communities,” he added.

The President of the African Americans Association of Ghana, Mrs Sherrie Thompson, commended TOCO Foundation for their philanthropic works being undertaken in the Caribbean and West African countries, especially Ghana, and extended his outfits support towards the programme.

Artistes billed to perform included Taj Weekes, Eric Donaldson, Okyeame Kwame, MzVee, Blakk Rasta, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Roc Riva, among others.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR