Alhaji Kabore donates Ramadan items to Nsawam inmates

The Chief of Fise, Alhaji Bukari Kabore, on Thursday donated assorted food items, to inmates of the Nsawam Security Medium Prison in the Eastern Region, as part of his annual Ramadan donation to the inmates of the country’s prisons.

The items included bags of maize, rice, edible oil and bags of sachet water.

Alhaji Kabore who is also the president of the Ga North Council of Muslim Chiefs said the fasting Muslim inmates and their Christian brothers deserve the love and care of everyone.

Receiving the items, Mohammed Muktar Adam, Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) and Imam at the prison, expressed his profound gratitude to Alhaji Kabore.

He said the GH¢1.80 daily feeding fee per inmate was insufficient and that the generosity of Alhaji Kabore and others complements government’s effort.

ADP Muktar said Allah had encouraged believing Muslims to donate out of sincere faith to earn a bountiful reward on the day of judgement.

He said Allah does not need these donations, but Allah loves any act of kindness and shower his mercies on those who reach out to the needy.

The prison officer appealed to the public to go to the aid of the inmates by donating food and other items.

