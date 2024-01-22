Adutwum goes unopposed in 2024 parliamentary election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Bosomtwe Constituency on Saturday unanimously ap­proved Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s bid to represent them in Parliament for the third time.

Through a popular acclamation during the extraordinary delegate’s conference, more than one thousand delegates shouted “yes” to his candidature.

The event was supervised by the Bo­somtwe District Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Ernestina Ow­usu-Banahene, was held at Jachie, in the Ashanti Region.

All 1027 delegates present at the func­tion as well as other members of the party got up shouting “All of us! All of us,” “No challenger,” “No challenger,” when the EC Officer asked if any delegate was in support of the MP.

When there was no delegate to op­pose the choice, the EC Officer officially announced Dr Adutwum as the Parliamen­tary candidate of the NPP in the upcom­ing 2024 general election to be held on December 7.

The acclamation was held because Dr Adutwum was the sole candidate who successfully filed to contest as the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for the constituen­cy after the close of the stipulated period by the EC.

Dr Adutwum, addressing the gathering, lauded the delegates for the trust they had reposed in him by electing him for the third time to contest as a Parliamentary candidate.

He praised the leadership of the party in the constituency and all supporters of the party for their support and promised to work very hard to raise the flag of Bo­somtwe high.

Dr Adutwum assured the party of his commitment to continue working very hard towards developing the constituency and the rest of the country.

Again, he assured them of efforts being made to complete ongoing projects like roads and schools infrastructure among others.

“I want to assure you that every com­munity in the constituency will have its fair share of the national cake, you should be patient and keep supporting me and the party to win the 2024 election.” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of NPP, Adom Appiah, who represented the Na­tional Executives of the party at the func­tion eulogised the people of Bosomtwe for the unity of purpose and the peace prevailing in the party over the years.

He urged members of the party in the constituency to remain focused and work hard towards victory for the party during the December general election.