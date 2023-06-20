Adolescent girls advised to discuss menstruation issues without reservations

Adolescent girls in St Peter and Paul Catholic and Agblekpui MA Primary Schools at Aflao in the Volta Region have been urged to openly discuss issues concerning menstruation without any reservations.

A Registered Mental Health Nurse with the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Vivian Dordoe said most adolescent girls felt uncomfortable discussing matters regarding their menstruation as it was believed to be social taboo.

She noted that due to this, most girls do not have access to adequate information on menstruation as well as the use and proper disposal of menstrual pads.

Madam Dordoe was speaking at a programme on menstrual hygiene organised by Dei Foundation, a nongovernmental organisation to educate girls in their puberty on proper menstrual hygiene practices.

The foundation also educated them on career development, mental health, personal hygiene and care and drug abuse while demonstrating how to use and properly dispose of sanitary pads.

According to Madam Dordoe, poor knowledge and understanding of menstruation could lead to unsafe practices thereby increasing their risk of contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and other related diseases.

She indicated that most girls reach adolescent age without adequate information on proper menstrual hygiene practices.

“As a result, adolescent girls perceive menstruation as something embarrassing that should be kept hidden,” she decried, adding that “it can increase your vulnerability and lead to mental, emotional and physical problems”.

Madam Dordoe stated that such situations could also have a negative effect your academic performance, school attendance, and social relationships with your peers.

She called on teachers, community and opinion leaders to ensure menstrual hygiene was practiced and discussed effectively and also help educate both boys and girls on it.

The President of the Foundation, Reverend Ignatius Dei assured of the organisation’s commitment to help achieve the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) three and four which were good health, well-being and quality education.

He underscored the programme was also to educate girls in the community on proper menstrual hygiene and admonished the boys to desist from ridiculing girls who might have soiled their dresses during menstruation.

“Use that opportunity to create room for support, affection, trust and to learn extensively on menstruation and its related issues,” Rev Dei added.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Foundation Xornam Favour Ignatius-Dei took the pupils through a career development programme to equip them with planning strategies in order to achieve their desired goals in the future.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU