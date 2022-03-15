Acts of defiance within Russia incredibly important – UK minister

More now from UK foreign office minister James Cleverly, who has been responding to the shock interruption of a Russian news programme on state-controlled TV by a news editor holding up an anti-war sign.

Cleverly tells BBC Breakfast these acts of defiance – which also include people taking to the streets in Russia – are important and show a “huge deal of bravery” in what is an oppressive, authoritarian state.

He says “we are worried” about the woman who held up the sign, named as Marina Ovsyannikova following reports that her lawyer has been unable to locate her.

Her sign referred to Russian propaganda, and Cleverly also says it’s “really important that the Russian people” understand what is being done in their name in Ukraine as they have been “systematically lied to by Putin”. -BBC